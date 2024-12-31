Rodriguez Announces Stewart as Inside Receivers Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 31, 2024) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that Blaine Stewart has been rehired as the inside receivers coach on the Mountaineer football coaching staff.

“I’m glad to have Blaine as a member of our coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “I had the privilege of working with his father, Bill, during my tenure here. I was able to watch Blaine grow up alongside my children. He is developing into a fine coach and recruiter and is an outstanding young man. He has a lot of the same qualities as his dad, and I look forward to his contributions to our program.”

Stewart coached the tight ends at WVU for the past two years. One of his players, Kole Taylor, finished his final year in 2024 and was a two-time All-Big 12 Conference honoree, including second-team honors in 2023.

He came to West Virginia in 2023 from the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, where he worked as the assistant wide receivers coach for three years. He assisted a wide receivers room in 2020 that included rookie Chase Claypool, who led all NFL rookies in touchdown catches (9) and finished second among all rookies in total touchdowns (11). From 2018-22, Stewart was a coaching assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff in Pittsburgh, and he brought a total of five years of NFL experience with him to Morgantown.

In his first two NFL seasons, he worked with the offense and special teams and was responsible for quality control of the entire offensive unit. He coached the defensive scout team, compiled weekly offensive installation plans and produced opponent scouting reports.

During his five seasons with Pittsburgh, the Steelers were the AFC North Champions in 2020 and made the playoffs twice. He coached three Pro Bowl receivers in Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

In January 2020, Stewart coached the West quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl, leading individual meetings and being involved in all aspects of offensive installation, game planning and practice schedules.

Stewart started his collegiate playing career at JMU (2013-15) as a wide receiver and holder for coaches Mickey Matthews and Everett Withers. He finished his playing career at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) in 2016-17 where he was coached by former Mountaineer football staff member Pat Kirkland. He earned two varsity letters at each school.

He received his bachelor’s degree from JMU in 2016 and a master’s degree from Charleston in 2017. Stewart played high school football at Morgantown High School for coach John Bowers and captained the 2013 West Virginia OVAC All-Stars who defeated the Ohio OVAC All-Stars at Wheeling Island Stadium. While at MHS, Stewart also played baseball and ran track.

He is the son of the late West Virginia head football coach Bill Stewart, who led the Mountaineers to a 28-12 (.700) three-year record from 2008-10. His mother, Karen, still resides in Morgantown.