With no campus visits allowed, the trick for college coaches has been to switch up the process.

Due to the on-going dead period through May 31, no prospects are permitted to make visits to college campuses or coaches cannot have any in-person contact in any fashion.

That has changed things in the sense that instead of hosting players to introduce them to what a school has to offer, coaches now have to bring the school to them in a lot of different ways. West Virginia has done this through a variety of methods whether that is doing virtual tours or infomercials.

“How do we take our program to those student athletes and their families that were planning on coming during the spring or early part of the summer to see us?” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said.

The goal is to highlight and take many of those aspects that are the focus of campus visits and package them in ways that prospective athletes can see. That means focusing on nutrition, strength and conditioning, academics, facilities and all other aspects to the athlete’s homes.

That means the use of video packages, zoom calls and other means.

“We’ve tried to take it to them and we’ve continued to build those relationships,” he said.

Recruiting certainly hasn’t slowed down as coaches have taken the typical spring evaluation period which runs from April 15 through the end of May and puts coaches on the road scouting prospect and turned it into a virtual event. The evaluation, at least to some degrees, is still ongoing but it is being done by phone and providing the prospects chances to see what the school has to offer.

The end game is that while it’s a different recruiting world, the goal will be that you foster strong enough relationships with the prospects and those close to them that they want to see it for themselves whenever they’re able to do so.

That approach also has led to some commitments during the dead period because of the work the coaches did beforehand by getting kids to campus.

But now the focus is to get those players that haven’t been to do the same.

“Once the dead period is over, we can get them on campus,” Brown said.