WVSports - West Virginia football DB Mayo set to transfer

West Virginia football DB Mayo set to transfer
Redshirt freshman defensive back Tavian Mayo is set to transfer from West Virginia.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, announced his decision on social media. A native of Georgia, Mayo appeared in one contest in 2019 seeing 42 snaps against Iowa State and finished with a pair of solo tackles.
In the off-season he was moved to safety but only appeared in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky recording one tackle.
Mayo will have four years of eligibility remaining considering the current freeze on class standing this year and now will look for a new home to finish his career.
A three-star recruit out of high school, West Virginia won out over a list of several others including Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and more.
My time at West Virginia University has been a wonderful experience... this is really almost heaven; the fans are amazing and the atmosphere 🤯... however I’ve decided to part ways with WVU. Im entering my name into the transfer portal to pursue my dreams at a new home. #TTC— tavian2x (@tavian_1) October 20, 2020
