West Virginia filled its defensive staff without ever having to leave campus to do it.

After the mutual separation between the Mountaineers and former coordinator Vic Koenning the program had at least one assistant spot to fill and various responsibilities.

That isn’t an ideal situation given the fact that the season was set to begin in little over a month and the financial ramifications of needing to go out and find a new assistant with so much uncertainty across the landscape and the season still hanging in the balance.