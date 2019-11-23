West Virginia football falls to No. 21 Oklahoma State, 20-13
West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) fell to No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3) by a score of 20-13 on the team’s Senior Day in Morgantown.
After West Virginia went three-and-out on its opening possession, Oklahoma State drove 74 yards down the field in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead over the Mountaineers. This drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass from Dru Brown to Jelani Woods on fourth-and-goal.
The Mountaineers had a chance on their ensuing drive to put points on the board, but Evan Staley would miss a 47-yard field goal.
After a getting a defensive stop, West Virginia looked to have scored a touchdown to tie the game up with a 12-yard pass from Jarret Doege to Sam James, but James was ruled down at the one-yard line and the call stood after a review.
The Mountaineers would eventually settle for a 22-yard field goal from Evan Staley after two unsuccessful quarterback sneaks, a false start and incomplete pass on third-and-goal. This put the score at 7-3 in favor of Oklahoma State.
West Virginia’s defense would get another stop and the offense would this time capitalize with a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive to take a 10-7 lead with 5:23 left until halftime.
The drive ended with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Doege to George Campbell and the score would remain at 10-7 going into halftime.
Halftime Stats:
Oklahoma State managed to tie the game up on the opening drive of the second half with a 44-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola.
The Mountaineers would later regain the lead at 13-10 with a 29-yard field goal from Staley with 54 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Oklahoma State then responded with a 13-play, 78-yard scoring drive to take a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. This drive was capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Dillon Stoner.
After a defensive stop, the Cowboys took a seven-point lead thanks to a 22-yard field goal from Ammendola on their next offensive drive.
West Virginia drove into Oklahoma State territory and got into the red zone on the ensuing drive, but the offense turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-12 from the Oklahoma State 19-yard line.
From there, Oklahoma State would run out the clock.
The Mountaineers will conclude the regular season on the road Friday night against TCU at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
