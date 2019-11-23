West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) fell to No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3) by a score of 20-13 on the team’s Senior Day in Morgantown.



After West Virginia went three-and-out on its opening possession, Oklahoma State drove 74 yards down the field in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead over the Mountaineers. This drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass from Dru Brown to Jelani Woods on fourth-and-goal.



The Mountaineers had a chance on their ensuing drive to put points on the board, but Evan Staley would miss a 47-yard field goal.



After a getting a defensive stop, West Virginia looked to have scored a touchdown to tie the game up with a 12-yard pass from Jarret Doege to Sam James, but James was ruled down at the one-yard line and the call stood after a review.



The Mountaineers would eventually settle for a 22-yard field goal from Evan Staley after two unsuccessful quarterback sneaks, a false start and incomplete pass on third-and-goal. This put the score at 7-3 in favor of Oklahoma State.



West Virginia’s defense would get another stop and the offense would this time capitalize with a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive to take a 10-7 lead with 5:23 left until halftime.



The drive ended with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Doege to George Campbell and the score would remain at 10-7 going into halftime.