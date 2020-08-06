What was bound to happen eventually has now hit home. West Virginia has had a player announce his plans to opt out of the 2020 football season due to concerns over COVID-19.

Sophomore Kerry Martin citing health issues will not suit up for the Mountaineers this year and that is a ding to the overall depth that will be available in the secondary. As a true freshman, Martin played 532 defensive snaps and finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50 stops.