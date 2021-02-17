West Virginia football was expected to return all but two starters on the defensive side of the ball and all five in the secondary after Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone made decisions to return for a sixth year.

Then the unexpected happened when redshirt senior Dreshun Miller surprisingly elected to enter the transfer portal. The Georgia native started nine of the ten games for the Mountaineers in 2020 and was a near perfect complement for the other starter in junior Nicktroy Fortune.