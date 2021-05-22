West Virginia football has options to replace departing starters
The transfer portal along with granting immediate eligibility for first-time transfers has created some hurdle for college football programs.
With well over 1,500 players in the database, practically every college football program has been affected in some way by the movement of players off rosters.
That has been no different at West Virginia where three players that were starters a season ago have since entered the portal and transferred to other schools.
But how does West Virginia replace them?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news