West Virginia football has plan for winter activities
With the Liberty Bowl now in the books, the focus will shift toward the offseason and what that will look like for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
The first order of business will be time away from each other as the Mountaineers have largely been together since the team reconvened during the summer months.
“We’re going to take a break. An extended break,” head coach Neal Brown said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news