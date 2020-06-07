West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made it clear that he was excited for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The reasons were simple as it would be the first class that his staff would have a complete cycle to dig in and recruit prospects and they would have a real understanding of what it takes to recruit to here.

“I’m excited about what we can do as an organization in 2021 and beyond,” Brown said. “We’re way further ahead. In the 2021 class it will be really the first one we’re battling on equal ground as our competitors.”

Turns out, that statement was a bit prophetic at least to date.