How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Oklahoma pushed their record to 7-2 after beating Baylor in Norman. The Sooners started the season 1-2 but have won six straight and posses one of the most talented rosters in the entire Big 12 Conference.

--Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has completed 68.5-percent of his passes (178/20) for 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns with 7 picks. He is averaging 9.7-yards per attempt and has scrambled 25 times on 305 drop backs.

--Rattler has been effective with the deep ball hitting 24-47 passes (51-percent) over 20+ yards for 881 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has thrown only a pair of interceptions on those passes. This offense will challenge the Mountaineers vertically more than any to this point with 36-percent of Rattler's yardage coming off such plays.