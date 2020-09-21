How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Oklahoma State started the season off in the win column but had issues dispatching Tulsa 16-7 in Stillwater. Still, the Cowboys return a lot of talent and is a team that is expected to compete for the Big 12 Conference crown this season.

--Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders played only six drop backs against Tulsa where he completed 2-3 passes for 21 yards. He was sacked twice. Against the blitz, Sanders was 0-2.