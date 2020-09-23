West Virginia football looks to win third down
West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker tries to turn a blind eye to the game-to-game numbers but some are simply too hard to ignore.
For Oklahoma State that number was on third down where the Cowboys defense held Tulsa in their opener to 0-11 on the day in that department. A big reason for that success? The average third down was over eight yards and the Cowboys racked up a total of seven tackles for loss.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news