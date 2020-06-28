WVSports - West Virginia football makes final three for LB Etute

Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox linebacker Isi Etute is down to three and West Virginia is one of those schools that is still left standing. Etute, 6-foot-1, 197-pounds, collected offers from a long-list of programs but has trimmed things down to West Virginia, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech. The first two on that list have been involved longer, but the Hokies are certainly a team that has his attention given the proximity to home and his feelings for the program. The Mountaineers have been involved for quite some time and while he has yet to take a traditional visit to campus he has been on a virtual trip.

“It was really nice and the new construction they are working on really stood out to me,” he said. The Mountaineers are targeting Etute as an outside linebacker in their scheme in large part because of his size and athleticism at the position. He has already built a strong relationship with lead recruiter outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright handling the process with him. “They coaches have said they will give me the opportunity to earn my keep,” he said. Once the dead period ends, Etute originally planned to make it out to see several schools but now with a final three the focus will likely lie on those programs.