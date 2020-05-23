News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football makes top ten for LB Hood

Hood is planning to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Hood is planning to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has made the cut for one of its top linebacker prospects on the board.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood lists the Mountaineers among a top ten that features many top college football programs.

That list also includes Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina, USF, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}