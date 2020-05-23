West Virginia football makes top ten for LB Hood
West Virginia has made the cut for one of its top linebacker prospects on the board.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood lists the Mountaineers among a top ten that features many top college football programs.
That list also includes Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina, USF, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
