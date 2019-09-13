West Virginia football offers Rivals100 WR Neville
Houston (Tx.) Hightower 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville has no shortage of suitors.
His 43 scholarship offers and counting can attest to that.
West Virginia is one of the most recent schools to join the picture and there is a connection considering that he has already been to campus for a visit earlier in his high school career.
