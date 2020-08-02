WVSports - West Virginia football official scholarship offers out

West Virginia football official scholarship offers out
August 1 marked the first day that college football programs could extend official scholarship offers to class of 2021 prospects and that was no different at West Virginia.
The Mountaineers sent out a flurry of official written offers to prospects that are committed to the program, are being recruited or even currently committed to other schools. He is a look at some of those that received official tenders.
These prospects will sign their letters of intent in December or February.
CURRENT COMMITMENTS:
#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/fmjztdzdit— Wyatt Milum (@MilumWyatt) August 1, 2020
Thank you god💙💛!!! #TakeMeHome21 pic.twitter.com/8uBolfdlcr— Jaylen Anderson1️⃣ (@JaylxnAnderson1) August 1, 2020
🙏🏾 .. #TAKEMEHOME21 pic.twitter.com/YYT4t93Kf4— KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) August 1, 2020
Beyond thankful💛💙🙏🏼 @NealBrown_WVU @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/hFpIt1Wkau— treylan davis (@TreylanDavis22) August 1, 2020
Truly a blessing and I want to thank @NealBrown_WVU for giving my official offer can’t wait to get there and get to work #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/aE1Sy3Z5rI— hammond russell (@Lildukes3) August 1, 2020
All glory to God!!!! Can’t wait for Morgantown #TakeMeHome21 pic.twitter.com/QlM0hTuwUF— Will “Goose” Crowder (@_crowder18) August 1, 2020
#HailWV #TakeMeHome21 pic.twitter.com/TgWUWePuq6— Andrew Wilson-Lamp₂₁ (@slim_drew4) August 1, 2020
Beyond Grateful Thank you @NealBrown_WVU !!!! pic.twitter.com/RpYxNBRkqm— Tomas Rimac (@rimact5) August 1, 2020
#HailWV pic.twitter.com/KOjtvsdZel— Brayden Dudley (@dudley_brayden) August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
UNCOMMITTED PROSPECTS:
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Thank you @NealBrown_WVU #HailWV pic.twitter.com/qmF5cXzT2U— Mal (@KamalHadden9) August 1, 2020
💛💙! AGTG! pic.twitter.com/Dr1OQSk84g— Roman Z. Hemby (3⭐️ RB) (@r_h3mby) August 1, 2020
@WVUfootball 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/59DhSxSadh— Miles Capers (@MilesCapers) August 1, 2020
🙏🏽 #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/5R1tFUMVfj— Anthony Belton (@BeltonAnthony) August 1, 2020
PLAYERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE:
🏄🏾♂️💰 pic.twitter.com/Q8SK56irHk— Corey hammett (@hammett_corey) August 1, 2020
@WVUfootball Thank you coach i appreciate it @NealBrown_WVU #Officialoffer pic.twitter.com/o4ijCr6O4j— mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) August 1, 2020
#Takemehome21 💛💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/c0Mfk7D8Lj— Christian Lewis~DEUCE~ 🎭 (@ChrisLew__) August 1, 2020
@WVUfootball 🗣💯 pic.twitter.com/GyDeZSoURy— NYKE🔛🔝🔜🔥 (@NykeliusJohnson) August 1, 2020
Blessed‼️ @WVUfootball @NealBrown_WVU @CoachMooreWVU @SGasperWVU pic.twitter.com/9rMYGhvGI0— Eli Richey (@EliRichey1) August 1, 2020
Blessed and thankful to have received an official offer from West Virginia University‼️ @JerisMcIntyre @TC_Football @CoachMcClain73 @NealBrown_WVU @CoachMooreWVU pic.twitter.com/aErJBhFubP— Jaden Sandlin (@Jadensandlin2) August 1, 2020
