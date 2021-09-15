West Virginia football prepares for critical matchup with Virginia Tech
This gravity of this week isn’t lost on head coach Neal Brown.
West Virginia, fresh off a 66-0 dismantling of FCS opponent Long Island, will play host to Virginia Tech in a game that could realistically come to define the 2021 football season.
That might sound like hyperbole when it comes to placing so much emphasis on a single game but in reality it’s an opportunity to completely change the narrative for this team. It’s also a chance to score a much-needed victory against a regional rival and that’s something that has proven elusive of late.
