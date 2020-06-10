West Virginia has been involved with Middletown (Oh.) linebacker Cameron Junior since offering him a scholarship in winter and the Mountaineers continue to remain a fixture in his recruitment.

Junior, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, has been in regular contact with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley as well as head coach Neal Brown and outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright. Since visiting campus in January, the Mountaineers have been persistent in their pursuit of the talented linebacker.