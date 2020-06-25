WVSports - West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

West Virginia football transfer portal tracker
The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia.
Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them.
Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team.
For the purpose of this we will focus on scholarship football players.
TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:
Games: 9
Statistics: 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks
The Latest: Boletepeli entered his name into the transfer portal in January and found his way to West Virginia where he fill help fill a role as a pass rushing defensive end that has held up against the run. While limited opportunities, Boletepeli has looked the part in flashes and now will have a chance to compete in Morgantown. Could have three years to play three or two years by sitting out depending on the possibility of a waiver.
Games: 32
Statistics: 157 tackles, 5 interceptions, 12 pass breakups
The Latest: Young is the rare three-year starter that elected to pick up shop and move elsewhere. The former Arizona safety started 30 games during his three years and was very productive in the statistical sheet. Last season he recorded 66 tackles, tops for any players in the Arizona secondary and played the most snaps on the defensive side. Young has one year of eligibility remaining and could be able to play this fall as a graduate transfer although that has yet to be determined. It gives the Mountaineers another impressive piece in the secondary.
