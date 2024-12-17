Toughness stems from the approach of QB Greene

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is known for his effort and toughness.

The senior quarterback played through multiple ailments during his career and battled his way back from others. He serves as the engine of the Mountaineers offense and while he has taken some big hits over his career, he’s also been able to deliver some others. And keep getting back up.

The approach stems from his background.

Greene, who played running back and wide receiver basically up until his freshman year of high school, was brought up to play the game in that fashion.

“I was just kind of used to that from really the seventh grade on. It’s kind of body taking a beating so I’ve just kind of adapted,” he said.

And that stems back to an old saying that his father used when he was playing sports as a youth.

“My dad had a rule for injuries. Blood or bone, you have to see one of them for me to be hurt,” he said. “It’s just second nature.”

It’s obviously an exaggeration of sorts, but one that has meaning. His father, Charlie, played in the Major Leagues as a catcher with multiple organizations and also has served as a coach. Being in those locker rooms helped to put some things into perspective when it comes to injuries.

“There were a lot of really special talents that always were hurt. And that’s why they didn’t get the call-up or the big contract,” Greene said.

That made the best ability, availability and it’s something that Greene has always tried to play through when possible. That has endeared him to the fan base over his career and his ability to stick his nose in there and run the football has become a trademark;

That approach matches the hard-working, tough-nosed fabric of the people of the state which made the adjustment to Morgantown an easy one for Greene.

And while his career is approaching an end, Greene certainly made his mark.



