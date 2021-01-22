West Virginia football welcomes new players to roster
The new semester means new faces into the West Virginia football program as a number of players have enrolled at the mid-term to start their college careers.
January signifies the turn of a New Year, but it also means that new players are set to begin their careers in Morgantown both from the transfer and high school ranks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news