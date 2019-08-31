A good coaching staff always wants to have eyes in various spots at once.

The reason is rather obvious as it provides an opportunity to see the same thing multiple ways in order to make decisions once a game is under way.

That’s no different with the West Virginia football program as the assistants will be in various spots.

The Mountaineers have divided their ten assistant coaches into two groups with six of those assigned to be on the field and four in the press box once the season begins Aug. 31 against James Madison.

Field level on the offensive side will be both co-offensive coordinators offensive line coach Matt Moore and running backs coach Chad Scott to go along with wide receivers coach Xavier Dye. The coaches in the box will be quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan and inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett.

The decision to split the coaches up is one that allows those on the field to be able to make adjustments on the field between series but presents a chance for the other coaches in the box to get a different look at what is unfolding as the position coach is typically limited with his view.

Head coach Neal Brown broke it down through the perspective of an offensive line coach.

“He needs somebody’s eyes in the box to see the other side and to look at it through the defensive standpoint because the offensive line coach on the field is looking at it through the offensive line’s standpoint,” he said.

It also helps when it comes to play calling for the offense to get an understanding for what needs to be dialed up in certain situations.

“Coach Reagan will tell me down, distance and hash every single time as I’m thinking about what’s the next play I’m going to call,” Brown said.

The same obviously goes for the defensive side in situations.

On that side of the ball the coaches in the press box are inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler and secondary coach Jahmile Addae while the ones on the field consist of coordinator Vic Koenning, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and outside linebackers coach Al Pogue.