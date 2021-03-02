Bob Huggins told anybody that would listen late last season that one of his better players each day in practice wasn’t even on the court for the actual games.

Freshman Jalen Bridges used last season as a planned redshirt year, one that he spent developing himself both physically and mentally for the rigors of high-level college basketball.

There’s no doubting that he certainly could have suited up and was one of the more effective players in practice settings before the season abruptly ended.