WVSports - West Virginia freshman QB Greene has Brown's attention

It might be too early for freshman quarterback Garrett Greene to be a serious challenge for the starting job, but his head coach Neal Brown is buying all his future shares.

Greene, 5-foot-11, 192-pounds, was Brown’s hand-picked quarterback in the 2020 class and the two had a relationship that pre-dated the head coach’s time in Morgantown. In fact, Greene received his first scholarship offer from Brown when he was atop the Troy football program.

That interest carried over when Brown offered Greene again after taking the job in Morgantown and he committed shortly after receiving the scholarship. Now, the true freshman is impressing his head coach on the practice field as the Mountaineers have opened fall camp.

“I’m fired up about Garrett Greene. I like the way he plays, like the way he carries himself,” Brown said.

Brown admitted that as of today he is not in line to compete to start the season opener and is clearly behind Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall, but the future is bright.

“Could he be a factor if he continues to grow? Yes. But I’m really fired up about him,” he said.

Part of that excitement comes from the relationship between the two as Brown hosted Greene for summer camps and has continued to watch him develop on the field.

An Elite 11 selection, Greene continued to develop at the high school level and while he’s impressive throwing the ball he also brings an element with his athleticism that is exciting for the future.

The arrow is certainly pointing up for the Tallahassee native and while it might not be this year, his time might not be too far off from now.

“The way he competes is special. His leadership capabilities are special and to see his progression over the last three years as a quarterback it’s been fun to watch how much upside he has,” he said.

There’s a lot of reasons to be excited about the quarterback room in the future and the way that Greene is growing into the role is a big reason why Brown believes that.