West Virginia jumps into mix with in-state WR Abercrombie

Abercrombie, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, was hanging out with his family Tuesday night when his head coach gave him the news that West Virginia wanted to talk with him.

Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley 2025 wide receiver Jalyn Abercrombie put together a strong senior season. And it appears that West Virginia was paying attention.

Once he was able to speak with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart he gave him the news that West Virginia was offering.

“It’s a wonderful feeling right now. I’m lost for words,” he said, “It was just a wonderful moment.”

Abercrombie is coming off a season where he caught 53 passes for 1,042 yards and 14 touchdowns and Stewart made it clear that those efforts caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He basically told me that he loves my athletic ability and said I am the top wide receiver in the state and we would love to keep me in the state,” he said.

Naturally, Abercrombie is being targeted as a wide receiver by the Mountaineers and the plan is to make it to campus for a visit in order to meet all of the new coaches on staff.

The in-state native has previously visited West Virginia as well as stops at Virginia Tech, Marshall and Appalachian State. The Mountaineers join Appalachian State, Marshall and Eastern Kentucky in offering him at this point of the process.

Abercrombie wants to go somewhere where he is wanted and where he feels the most comfortable and where he can make an impact as fast as possible on the field.

“I just want to go somewhere I am wanted,” he said.