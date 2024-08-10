The West Virginia football program has landed a key pledge on the defensive front with a commitment from Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar. Caesar, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Cincinnati and a number of others. He announced his decision in an Instagram story. But West Virginia and Tennessee were believed to be the two programs that emerged in his recruitment.

Advertisement

The Rivals.com three-star prospect became a priority for the Mountaineers after they first extended a scholarship offer in January led by the efforts of inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson also served as a key recruiter for the talented defensive lineman. West Virginia was able to get Caesar to campus for an official visit over the May 31-June 2 weekend and left impressed enough with the program to offer up his commitment to the Mountaineers a couple months later. By doing so Caesar bypassed a long list of schools that were expressing heavy interest including Tennessee, where he also took an official visit over the summer. Caesar becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia along the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class after Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive end Taylor Brown and Huntingtown (Md.) 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell. The pledge likely brings a close to the defensive line recruiting in the current class. He represents the 22nd overall commitment for the program. WVSports.com will have more from Caesar in the near future.