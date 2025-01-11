West Virginia lands in-state OL transfer Martin

Martin, 6-foot-3, 302-pounds, spent only one season with the Wolfpack where he did not see the field.

The West Virginia football program has added a former in-state native to help bolster the future offensive line with a commitment from North Carolina State transfer offensive lineman Robby Martin .

The former Huntington High School product was a key target for the Mountaineers during his initial recruitment under the previous staff and they made a strong effort to flip his pledge leading up to the early signing period in 2024.

Ultimately Martin would sign with North Carolina State, but after entering the transfer portal Jan. 3 immediately became a target for the Mountaineers. He set up an official visit for Jan. 9 and saw enough during that experience to cast his lost with his home state football program.

Martin was a standout with the Highlanders recording 190 pancakes over the course of his career.

Martin will have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Martin is the third offensive lineman to commit to the football program this off-season joining Tulsa transfer Walter Young Bear and LSU offensive guard Kimo Makane’ole as the Mountaineers look to rebuild that unit.

WVSports.com will have more on Martin.