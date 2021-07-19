West Virginia looks to continue big recruiting summer
West Virginia has already had quite an eventful two-month stretch on the recruiting trail but things could be even better in the coming weeks.
The Mountaineers are now up to 14-known commitments in the 2022 class with 9 of those coming since the mandated recruiting dead period ended at the beginning of June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news