West Virginia still has not won on the road this season after losing a back-and-forth matchup with Oklahoma State late 70-66.

West Virginia spent more time out front in this one, but the Cowboys did not allow a field goal over the final 3:03 to close out the win. West Virginia falls to 7-13 and 2-5 in the Big 12 Conference with the loss to Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by guard Kerr Kriisa with 21 points, while forward Quinn Slazinski added 18 points and Noah Farrakhan had 9 points.

Oklahoma State jumped out to an early 8-7 lead as both teams started hot from the floor hitting 3 of their first 4 shot attempts. The Mountaineers would take their first lead at the 16:43 mark as the two teams continued to exchange blows in the early going.

Jesse Edwards checked into the game ahead of the 13-minute mark, the first time he had been on the floor since fracturing his wrist against Massachusetts.

The Mountaineers committed five turnovers over a 4:43 span and didn't score for over 3 minutes which allowed the Cowboys to take a 16-11 lead.

The Cowboys would stretch their lead to 21-14 with 10:07 remaining in the first half after a four-point play. The Mountaineers would then go on a 13-0 run to take the lead at 27-21 with 5:28 left in the first half.

Oklahoma State would then use a 7-2 run of their own but West Virginia still held a 33-32 edge entering the halftime break.

Kriisa opened the second half with his third three of the game to push the Mountaineers back out to a 36-32 lead in the first minute of action. However, the Cowboys were able to retake the lead at the 15:59 mark of the half at 40-39.

The Cowboys would extend that edge to 46-41 almost seven minutes into the first half but again a quick 6-0 run by the Mountaineers would give the visitors the lead back.

The Mountaineers would take a 56-50 lead after back-to-back Kriisa three-pointers which forced Oklahoma State to take a timeout with 6:46 remaining. The Cowboys would cut two points off that lead but Slazinski would drill his fourth three of the game to push the advantage for the Mountaineers back out to 61-54, the largest of the day.

But that wouldn't last for long as Oklahoma State would quickly score 8 points to retake the lead with 3:23 remaining in the game before a Patrick Suemnick basket put West Virginia back out front at 63-62 with 2:41 on the clock.

After Edwards made one of two free throws, the lead sat at 64-62 until a pair of free throws by the Cowboys tied the game up at 64 with 1:27 left. West Virginia retook the lead on a pair of free throws by Akok Akok, but Oklahoma State would nail a three-pointer to go back out front 67-66 with 46 seconds left.

That lead would swell to 69-66 after another pair of free throws and Akok would misfire on a three-ball to try to tie the game.

Another free throw made the score 70-66 and Kobe Johnson misfired a three-ball to close out the game.

The Mountaineers will return home to host Cincinnati for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday.