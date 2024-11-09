Advertisement
Published Nov 9, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Cincinnati
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
@WVSportsDotCom

As WVU and Cincinnati face off today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Stats for games through 11/9/24

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUCincinnati

Total Offense

406.0

438.9

Rushing Offense

202.3

172.3

Passing Offense

203.8

266.6

Team Passing Efficiency

133.71

148.75

Scoring Offense

28.8

29.1

Total Defense

382.5

403.4

Rushing Defense

121.5

162.9

Passing Yards Allowed

261.0

240.5

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

162.00

143.42

Scoring Defense

28.4

21.1

Turnover Margin

-0.75

0.13

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.425

0.446

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.680

0.727

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.463

0.410

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.688

0.313

Red Zone Offense

0.853

0.794

Red Zone Defense

0.815

0.870

Net Punting

40.80

40.25

Punt Returns

5.60

5.17

Kickoff Returns

21.83

20.25

First Downs Offense

184

182

First Downs Defense

163

155

Penalties Per Game

4.63

5.00

Penalty Yards Per Game

34.38

42.00

Time of Possession

31:36

32:08

