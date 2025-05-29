West Virginia makes top 12 for four-star OL Da’Ron Parks

Parks, 6-foot-5, 325-pounds, has named a top 12 that consists of West Virginia, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Kentucky and Rutgers.

West Virginia has made the initial cut for a key prospect in Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2026 offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks .

The Rivals.com four-star prospect is currently rated as the No. 205th best player nationally.

Parks is a former in-state prospect that played at Hurricane and initially received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers under the former coaching staff in March of 2023. He won MVP of the first West Virginia Big-Man Camp last year and is a versatile lineman with size.

Parks was re-offered by the current coaching staff Jan. 14.