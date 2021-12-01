West Virginia Mountaineers 2022 football schedule released

West Virginia University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2022 football schedule.

The schedule includes six home dates, featuring five conference games and a matchup with Towson. The season begins at Pitt with the 105th playing of the Backyard Brawl, the longest-running series in WVU history. It marks the first time WVU and Pitt have played since 2011 and the first time since 2010 at Heniz Field. The Mountaineers have won seven of the last 10 games in the series, dating back to 2002, including the last three.

A late September road date at Virginia Tech in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy marks the 53rd meeting between the two schools.

The TCU game on Oct. 29 marks Homecoming and Mountaineer Week will be celebrated during the Oklahoma game on Nov. 12.

“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” Lyons said. “Year in and year out, we play a challenging football schedule that produces quality opponents.”

West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home dates are Kansas (Sept. 10), Baylor (Thurs., Oct. 13), TCU (Oct. 29), Oklahoma (Nov. 12) and Kansas State (Nov. 19). Road conference games are Texas (Oct. 1), Texas Tech (Oct. 22), Iowa State (Nov. 5) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 26).

“Our fans will enjoy the schedule, not only a tough Big 12 Conference slate, but two rivalry games as well,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “One of the best rivalries in college football returns with the Backyard Brawl at Pitt and along with the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy at Virginia Tech make our nonconference slate one of the strongest in the country.”

The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.

Fans can place a $99 season ticket deposit on 2022 new season ticket orders by contacting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Season ticket renewal information will be distributed next spring.





Here is the full schedule:

Sept 3 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 Kansas

Sept. 17 Towson

Sept. 24 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 1 at Texas

Oct. 13 Baylor

Oct. 22 at Texas Tech

Oct. 29 TCU - Homecoming

Nov. 5 at Iowa State

Nov. 12 Oklahoma - Mountaineer Week

Nov. 19 Kansas State

Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State