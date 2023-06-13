West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brandon Rehmann
West Virginia made Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann a priority on the recruiting trail and the program now has secured his commitment.
Rehmann, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers that included with Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Louisville and more.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect was a frequent visitor to Morgantown making stops for junior days, spring practice and most recently an official visit to campus during the June 2 weekend.
