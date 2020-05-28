WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brayden Dudley

West Virginia has added another pass rushing piece to its future defense with the commitment of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive end Brayden Dudley.

Dudley, 6-foot-2, 255-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over several other scholarship offers including power five opportunities from Michigan State and Iowa State. He had over 20 in total.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received an offer from the Mountaineers in January from defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and then made it to campus to see the program in March prior to the dead period. The versatile defensive lineman left impressed with the trip and kept the program on his short list moving forward as things proceeded with the process.