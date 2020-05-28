 WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brayden Dudley
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 18:33:34 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brayden Dudley

Dudley is the latest pledge for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Dudley is the latest pledge for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has added another pass rushing piece to its future defense with the commitment of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive end Brayden Dudley.

Dudley, 6-foot-2, 255-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over several other scholarship offers including power five opportunities from Michigan State and Iowa State. He had over 20 in total.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received an offer from the Mountaineers in January from defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and then made it to campus to see the program in March prior to the dead period. The versatile defensive lineman left impressed with the trip and kept the program on his short list moving forward as things proceeded with the process.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}