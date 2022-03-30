Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun was a top priority for the West Virginia coaching staff in the 2023 class and those efforts have paid off with a commitment.

Calhoun, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program in mid-December and things have only continued to build from that point. Recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer was the first contact between the two and things only continued to snowball from there as Calhoun got to know the rest of the West Virginia coaching staff over the past several months.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took a visit to campus in mid-January and walked away highly impressed with the experience especially getting to meet all of the coaches and hear their plans for him in the secondary. He would return a few weeks later.