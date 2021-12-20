Spartanburg (S.C.) 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Jackson was the second of a pair of commitments for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

Jackson, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, selected the Big 12 conference program over interest from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina. The interior defensive lineman received an offer from the Mountaineers in November and things moved swiftly from that point.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took a visit to Morgantown for the Texas game and returned for the junior day event Dec. 12 which he left feeling strongly about the program. A little over a week later, Jackson elected to end his recruitment by casting his lot with the Mountaineers.