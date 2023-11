West Virginia has netted a commitment from Phoenix (Az.) PHH Prep 2024 Carmelo Adkins.

Adkins, 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the October 20 weekend and the Mountaineers left that experience as the clear-cut leader in his recruitment. It wouldn’t take long for the prep school option to slam the door shut and commit to the Big 12 Conference program.

Adkins, a native of Texas, reclassified to the 2024 class in hopes of attracting more programs to his budding recruitment.