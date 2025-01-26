West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Chamarryus Bomar

West Virginia has added another versatile athlete to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar. Bomar, 6-foot-0, 173-pounds, had initially committed to Appalachian State but elected to back off that pledge and open up his recruitment in December. The Mountaineers jumped into the mix Jan. 5 with a familiar face leading his recruitment in former Appalachian State assistant Rod West. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and elected to end his recruitment by committing to the Mountaineers.

Along with West Virginia, Bomar held offers from Maryland, Boston College and Marshall. The talented athlete is coming off an impressive season on both sides of the ball where he accounted for 1,293 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns while recording 5 interceptions. Bomar could potentially play either side of the ball for the Mountaineers and gives the program the 23rd commitment in the 2025 cycle. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Bomar and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Bomar is a dynamic athlete with speed that can run on the outside at wide receiver and stretch the field. Displays strong body control and concentration to go up and attack the football in the air, while he catches the ball well with his hands. In many of his highlights, he simply runs by defenders. After the catch, Bomar has strong contact balance and proves difficult to tackle with his elusiveness. He is talented enough to potentially play wide receiver at the next level but is perhaps even more intriguing on the defensive side of the ball. Bomar has good size and anticipation at the cornerback position and his skills at wide receiver translate well to the other side of the ball. He can run with opposing wide receivers and even flashes that on special teams as a returner. Also brings a physical element to either position and isn’t afraid to tackle on defense as an aggressive athlete.