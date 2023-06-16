West Virginia has been active trying to add pieces that can help the future defensive secondary and the latest commitment came from Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 defensive back Chris Henry.

Henry, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Purdue, Oregon State, Kansas, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Toledo, Florida Atlantic and a number of others.

The Mountaineers surged to the top of his recruitment after taking an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend where he was able to get a complete picture of the program and what it’s all about.