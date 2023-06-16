West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Chris Henry
West Virginia has been active trying to add pieces that can help the future defensive secondary and the latest commitment came from Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 defensive back Chris Henry.
Henry, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Purdue, Oregon State, Kansas, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Toledo, Florida Atlantic and a number of others.
The Mountaineers surged to the top of his recruitment after taking an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend where he was able to get a complete picture of the program and what it’s all about.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news