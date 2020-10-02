Viera (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger has flipped his commitment to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers a versatile piece to the 2021 recruiting class.

Mallinger, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, picked the Big 12 Conference program after previously being committed to Central Florida. He also held offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers along with a host of other options.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by running backs coach Chad Scott, as well as head coach Neal Brown, and both were able to make a strong connection. Mallinger was impressed with both the message and the direction that the coaches want to take the program in the future.