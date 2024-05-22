The West Virginia football program has pulled in another major piece to the future offensive line with a commitment from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 interior lineman Gavin Crawford.

Crawford, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida, UCLA, Tennessee, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse and Duke.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff that was critical in his decision-making process. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown all played a role in his recruitment.