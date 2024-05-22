West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Gavin Crawford
The West Virginia football program has pulled in another major piece to the future offensive line with a commitment from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 interior lineman Gavin Crawford.
Crawford, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida, UCLA, Tennessee, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse and Duke.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff that was critical in his decision-making process. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown all played a role in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news