West Virginia continues to add key pieces to the 2024 recruiting class and has done that yet again with a commitment from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce.

Boyce, 5-foot-11, 181-pounds, is a relatively new name on the board for the Mountaineers but things moved quickly between the two. That’s because after seeing him in-person during the evaluation period, West Virginia extended a scholarship offer in late May and then scheduled an official visit.