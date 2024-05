Centerville (Oh.) 2024 guard Jonathan Powell will be trading the Musketeers for Mountaineers after announcing his commitment to the West Virginia basketball program.

Powell, 6-foot-6, 180-pounds, requested his release from the letter of intent that he initially signed with Xavier in November and the Mountaineers wasted little time getting involved.

West Virginia made contact with Powell and he quickly turned around and scheduled a visit to campus just two days after he initially asked for his release from the Musketeers.