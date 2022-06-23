Two is better than one. And that was definitely the case for West Virginia when it came to the commitment of Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 cornerback Jordan Jackson.

Jackson, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over other offers from Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota, Connecticut, Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

He joins his twin brother Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 defensive back Josiah Jackson as a member of the current recruiting class.