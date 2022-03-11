West Virginia has gotten off to a strong start in the 2023 recruiting class and the latest addition to the class should only further bolster that after Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson committed.

Jackson, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from several others including Iowa State, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Cincinnati while receiving other interest.

West Virginia entered the picture with a scholarship offer in January and interest between the two only increased after Jackson made it to campus for a junior day stop later that month.