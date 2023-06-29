Terry, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, is a massive offensive line prospect that has quickly moved up the board for the program after first receiving a scholarship offer May 20. The coaching staff was able to see him in person during the evaluation period and then he returned the favor with a visit to campus in June.

West Virginia needed to find offensive linemen in the 2024 class and the program took another step there with a commit from Pickerington Central (Oh.) tackle Justin Terry.

The Ohio native offered his commitment to head coach Neal Brown but was initially recruited by area recruiter Jeff Koonz and offensive line coach Matt Moore.

Terry also held offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Akron, Appalachian State and others but the Mountaineers became the first power five to jump into the mix. That ended up mattering a lot to Terry as he would commit just a little over a month after receiving the scholarship.

Terry has the ability to slide around to several different spots but given his size and skill set he will begin his career as an offensive tackle for the Mountaineers.

He becomes the 15th commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and the second along the offensive line with Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 center Kyle Altuner also in the fold.

WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Terry and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

Skill set:

Terry is just a massive offensive line prospect and looks every bit of his listed measurables. But on top of being just a big prospect, Terry also has athleticism and the length that you need at offensive tackle.

Equipped with an 80” wingspan and long arms, Terry also has solid feet. He displays the ability to get to the second level and engage with blockers and understands his responsibilities.

Terry looks good in pass sets and uses his hands well to keep defenders at bay. He has both the bend and quickness to handle edge rushers, but isn’t afraid to get down and dirty in the run game.

The rising senior has what you want out of an offensive lineman at the high school level and there is reason to believe that his best football is ahead of him as he is better coached on his technique.