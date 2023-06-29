West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Justin Terry
West Virginia needed to find offensive linemen in the 2024 class and the program took another step there with a commit from Pickerington Central (Oh.) tackle Justin Terry.
Terry, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, is a massive offensive line prospect that has quickly moved up the board for the program after first receiving a scholarship offer May 20. The coaching staff was able to see him in person during the evaluation period and then he returned the favor with a visit to campus in June.
The Ohio native offered his commitment to head coach Neal Brown but was initially recruited by area recruiter Jeff Koonz and offensive line coach Matt Moore.
Terry also held offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Akron, Appalachian State and others but the Mountaineers became the first power five to jump into the mix. That ended up mattering a lot to Terry as he would commit just a little over a month after receiving the scholarship.
Terry has the ability to slide around to several different spots but given his size and skill set he will begin his career as an offensive tackle for the Mountaineers.
He becomes the 15th commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and the second along the offensive line with Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 center Kyle Altuner also in the fold.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Terry and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Terry is just a massive offensive line prospect and looks every bit of his listed measurables. But on top of being just a big prospect, Terry also has athleticism and the length that you need at offensive tackle.
Equipped with an 80” wingspan and long arms, Terry also has solid feet. He displays the ability to get to the second level and engage with blockers and understands his responsibilities.
Terry looks good in pass sets and uses his hands well to keep defenders at bay. He has both the bend and quickness to handle edge rushers, but isn’t afraid to get down and dirty in the run game.
The rising senior has what you want out of an offensive lineman at the high school level and there is reason to believe that his best football is ahead of him as he is better coached on his technique.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia needed more offensive linemen in this class and players with the size of Terry simply don’t just grow on trees. A massive offensive lineman that has the ability to fill multiple roles, Terry will start as a tackle given his skill set.
Terry isn’t going to be counted on immediately as he will step into a offensive line room with 13 scholarship players returning but he should have chances early in his career given his physical makeup. Still, even with that in mind it’s difficult to accurately project any offensive lineman to see the field early as it is a position that takes time and strength to make an impact.
West Virginia has made targeting Ohio a priority in this class and recent ones so adding yet another from the Buckeye State should only continue to reinforce that to future prospects. Terry wasn’t getting a lof of buzz prior to the spring but he has the intangibles you want up front.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia now has two offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class but you can expect to add several others by the time the dust settles on this cycle.
Others that are on the radar include Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Howerton, Huntington (W.Va.) 2024 offensive lineman Robby Martin and Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 2024 offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer with each already taking an official visit.
Expect the Mountaineers to take at least one more offensive tackle and another that could slot as either a tackle or guard depending on how he could be utilized.
