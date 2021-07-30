Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas was a primary target in this recruiting cycle for West Virginia at the position and the Mountaineers have secured his pledge.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 202-pounds, had offers from a long list of power five programs but had narrowed down his options to West Virginia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida and Texas A&M earlier this month.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took official visits to West Virginia June 11-13 and Michigan State June 25-27 before electing to spend his college career in the Big 12 Conference.