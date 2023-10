Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington has been a name on the West Virginia radar for quite some time and now he has committed to the Mountaineers.

Washington, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, attended multiple camps over the past two seasons along with making several game visits and developed a strong bond with the coaching staff. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and was the coach that extended the offer.

Along with West Virginia, Washington also held offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Toledo, Buffalo and a number of other schools.