West Virginia scored a big-time commitment in the 2024 class by keeping one of the best players within state borders with a pledge from Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson.

Robinson, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, became a priority for the Mountaineers in the 2024 class after putting on an impressive performance at the Mountaineers camp over the summer. That led to a scholarship offer from the program in January and things between the two only continued to build from that point.